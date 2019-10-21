This year. we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation. Founded in 1989, the group's mission is to make a long-lasting impact by providing resources for the advancement of our future leaders of tomorrow.
For administrators, budgets are always a challenge. The school system requires a vast amount of resources to operate and to provide students the best educational opportunities possible. There is never enough money to do all the things we want to do or provide for students and teachers. Thanks to the TPSF, though, many of our teachers and students get additional resources we otherwise would not be able to provide.
The foundation sponsors events during the school year that raises much needed additional funds for our teachers. During the fall, teachers can submit grant requests to the group, which in turn scores the requests based on a set number of criteria. Those requests with the highest scores are given the grant funds to purchase the items needed for the project described. Last year, our classroom teachers received thousands of dollars in additional funding from the foundation. These grants allowed for needed updated equipment and supplies, as well as opportunities for students to advance their educational experiences.
Examples included updated drum carriers for the band, new playground equipment, updated classroom books for elementary schools, updated calculators for advanced math classes at the high school, and a master's class for theater students.
One very special grant was also given last year, which was something not usually thought about but so desperately needed - a washer and dryer for students whose families are struggling with homelessness and extreme poverty, allowing them to attend school in clean clothes.
These funds are raised through donations and events hosted by the foundation. One is the annual Glow Golf nighttime golf tournament. This year's event was Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Tahlequah City Golf Course. This even has become much-looked forward to by the local business community. Thanks to the generous support of many local businesses, we were able to raise approximately $11,000 last year to add to the endowment fund. It is a great night of fellowship, food and fun all for a great cause.
Another event hosted by the foundation is Uncorked, the annual teacher recognition event. This spring event concludes the school year by recognizing and providing a special thank you to all the teachers and administrators for their dedication, service and work during the previous year. Those educators who won grant awards during the year are recognized. This is a special event that has become much anticipated as a celebration of a successful school year.
The TPS Foundation is a special group led by a dedicated and motivated board of directors made up of community volunteers who love and appreciate our teachers, administrators, and, most of all, our students. To learn more about the group or to become involved in the committees or activities of the group, call the school board office or contact the group via email at tpsfoundation@gmail.com.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
