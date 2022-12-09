OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma set new records for gross collections for the sixth consecutive month, but an economic watchdog warned that the risk of a recession is rising in Oklahoma.
A December analysis from Creighton University’s Mid-America Survey found that Oklahoma’s Business Condition Index “plummeted” from 51.3 to 39.8 last month. That drop points to “rising potential for a recession,” the group said. The index looks at things like new orders, production or sales, delivery lead times, inventories and employment.
“For the first time since the end of the 2020 recession in May 2020, Creighton’s monthly survey of manufacturing supply managers is flashing recession warnings for the first half of 2023,” Ernie Goss, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group, said in a statement.
The survey found that manufacturers in the nine-state region are adding jobs “at only a modest pace,” and it found two straight months of job losses. Goss said about 65% of firms reported shortages of job applicants.
He said Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and North Dakota have adjusted employment levels below pre-pandemic levels, while Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska and South Dakota’s employment levels were above pre-pandemic levels.
State Treasurer Randy McDaniel on Friday also warned that the state could experience “economic contraction” over the next three to six months. He said the Oklahoma Business Conditions Index “fell significantly” based on Creighton University’s analysis.
He also warned that falling energy prices could impact future collections, and said monthly collections on oil and gas production in November dropped below $160 million for the first time since April.
But for now, Oklahoma’s 12-month gross receipts are up $2.44 billion — or 16.3% — from the prior 12 months, McDaniel said in a press release. The state’s 12-month gross receipts totaled $17.36 billion.
“The overall results continue to be strong,” McDaniel said. “While lower fuel prices at the pump are providing needed relief for consumers, the slowdown in demand and drop in commodity prices will impact collections in the future.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
