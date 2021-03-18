Over thousands of years, humans have selected the fattest and tastiest grains for consumption, which has caused them to evolve into what they are today.
The most well-known grains are rice, corn (maize), oats, and wheat, which are also heavily processed. This has caused many health enthusiasts to question their nutritional value and to look outside the norm when choosing which grains to use in their diets.
Ancient grains have not gone through the same hybridization, genetic modification, or processing that more common grains have gone through. Among these are quinoa, spelt, teff, emmer, sorghum, and buckwheat.
“Ancient grains have been around for centuries. A lot of these grains have been around for 10,000 years. They have been virtually untouched. Rice, corns, and wheat – all have been cross-germinated, genetically modified. They are drastically different from what you see now,” said Oasis Health Food Store employee Steelle Stevens.
Stevens has worked at the whole foods store in Tahlequah for three years and is studying integrative biology. She is committed to learning about the health properties of the food she sells to Cherokee County residents, and she finds it amazing that many ancient grains are the same forms of foods that have been used for millennia.
In other parts of the world – such as Africa, Indian and the Middle East – many people have incorporated these ancient grains into their daily meals. These grains are high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which is why many Americans are increasingly choosing them as healthy alternatives to traditional grains.
The cereals are not always found in stores, but they are sold at Oasis, and many customers come to the health food store specifically for those ancient grains. Reasor's also carries some of these specialty products.
“With less of the genetic modifying, you keep a lot of the original nutrients in the specific grains. They are synonymous with whole grains because they have all parts of the grain,” said Stevens.
Grains are typically made up of three parts: the endosperm, germ, and bran. The endosperm is the large middle part of the grain that people are most likely to eat. The germ is the reproductive part that germinates and grows into a plant, and the bran is the outside layer. Most flour sold at stores has been dehulled.
“So you are missing the bran, and the nutrients from it,” Stevens said.
Cooks wanting to incorporate ancient grains into their diets can make minor adjustments to the recipes they already use. Many already add a little brown flour to their breads and pizza dough. Stevens said it is easy to throw in other ancient grains to boost a dish's nutritional value.
“If you are going to do a pizza, throw in some farro. It is a Mediterranean grain," said Stevens. "Buckwheat is something people put in pancakes or noodles and it has a very unique flavor. You can use bulgar, which is a traditional grain of the Middle East, or even sorghum.”
Her favorite ancient grain is farro, which is a family of grains that covers three types of wheat substances: emmer, spelt, and einkorn. It is one of the first cultivated crops in the Mediterranean, having been used for over 10,000 years.
“It’s super-high in fiber, which can help with those with high blood pressure, gastrointestinal tract issues, LDL [low-density lipoproteins, or 'bad' cholesterol], and Type 2 diabetes. It is a wheat product, but is low in gluten, so many who are sensitive to it may be able to handle farro better. It also carries trace minerals and antioxidants, which helps with inflammation, joint pain, and overall body health,” said Stevens.
Ancient grains such as farro can also be eaten as meals in and of themselves. It can be soaked overnight, put in a crockpot or in an Instant Pot. Stevens said it has a nutty texture, and thus can be used as a cereal, in soup, pilaf, or in a grain bowl with vegetables and meat.
“We try to make sure we have a variety of ancient grains in stock. We try to educate people and have it available for people when they do the research,” said Stevens.
