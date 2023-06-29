The winner of the Tahlequah Main Street Association’s Big Impact grant plans to use the funds to improve and update her shop’s facade.
Rian Cragar has owned Bloom Flowers & Gifts since 2018, when she purchased the shop from its original owner. A Bloom offers floral arrangements, plants, and gifts, and also regularly hosts design classes.
A Bloom was one of three finalists for The Big Impact, an annual microgrant from the TMSA reserved for its merchant partners. All finalists released videos explaining their goals and their intended community impact.
In partnership with Arvest Bank, TSMA’s Big Impact grant this year amounted to $7,500.
The community virtual vote opened Monday, June 12, and residents had until noon that Friday to cast as many votes as they wished. Each vote cost $1, with all proceeds going toward the next Big Impact grant cycle.
The week-long wait was a real nail-biter for Cragar.
“I was anxiously awaiting the updates for the vote totals! I didn’t start off in the lead, so midway through when [TMSA] posted I was in first place, I got very excited,” said Cragar.
The Big Impact winner was announced June 23 during the Grow with Main Street event, and Cragar was “over the moon” when she heard A Bloom called out. Cragar plans to use the prize to improve her shop’s curb appeal.
“I will be using the grant funds to replace the current canvas awning with a black metal awning, as well as adding a sign with the store’s logo to the building above the awning. The sign will be sleek and simple, [featuring] our logo cut out of metal with a light foliage accent,” she said. “I feel fortunate to have my business in this area where there is extra support and opportunities from TMSA.”
In her finalist video, Cragar said her current awning was worn out, featured outdated branding, and did not “represent the vibrant spirit” of A Bloom. Cragar was pleased at the prospect of change during her Friday acceptance speech.
“I’m very excited, and my storefront is going to be so cute now like the rest of my block,” said Crager.
