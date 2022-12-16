The winners for the Tahlequah Daily Press' Shop Tahlequah promotion were announced Dec. 16, with various jackpots from participating businesses and thousands of dollars in grand prizes.
The annual event, which kicked off on Nov. 18, encourages the community to shop locally.
"It's estimated that Shop Tahlequah helps drive $750,000 in total revenue for local businesses participating in this initiative during the holiday shopping season," said TDP Advertising Executive Joe Mack.
Shoppers at participating businesses received one raffle ticket for every $10 spent, up to $100. After reaching $100, the customer received one ticket per $100 spent.
Lou Kelly of Lakes County 102.1 and members of the TDP ad staff - Mack and Senior Multimedia Account Executive Heather Ruotolo -traveled around town Friday, drawing tickets on location at participating businesses. The drawings were broadcasted live on the radio and on the TDP Facebook page.
The top case prizes and their winning ticket numbers are: $3,000 cash, 108940; $1,000 cash, 033232; and $500 cash, 033432. All raffle tickets collected from various merchants were placed into a drawing for several grand prizes, which took place back at the TDP office.
Other prizes and their winning ticket numbers are as follows: $500 Meigs Jewelry gift card, 085013; BancFirst, holiday basket, four coffee cups, an insulated tote, and $150 gift card, 008713; Tahlequah Lumber, rocking chair, 080964; Tahlequah Drug Co., holiday floral arrangement, 020848; The Skin Spa Boutique, skin care treatment, 111368; Rose Furniture, recliner, 076358; Spectrum Cannabis, gift basket, 000709; NeoHealth, two prizes of $250, 132131 and 131089; Hearth and Pool, choice between a heat-activated eco fan and $100 worth of spa chemicals, 102138; Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic, $300 gift card, 004414; At The Y Liquor, propane firepit, 135899; Primetime Buds, Christmas-themed gift basket, 032909; The Craft Addict, $50 gift certificate, 011459; Too Fond of Books, $50 gift card and a Too Fond of Books hoodie, 084562; 490 Creations, custom metal chimenea, 018663; Felts Shoes, pair of Oakley sunglasses, 098498; Vivid Salon and Boutique, $100 gift card, 099010; Oasis Health Foods, gift basket with items from the store, 083294; Meigs Jewelry, $500 gift card, 090918; Kroner and Baer, gift card and free pizza, 040759; Rum Runners, 30-quart fryer, 121958; K9 Acres Pet Resort, basket of different dog treats, toys and gift certificate, 027493, and two gift certificates, 027359 and 027764 respectively; and Super Spray Car Wash, full car detailing service, 089642; and one-year subscription to the Tahlequah Daily Press, 047379.
Tahlequah Main Street Association offered Tahlequah Main Street Bucks, $100 for each winner, to be used like cash at participating businesses. Winning numbers are 132601, 132113, 033776, 135914, and 123763. TMSA is in the process of moving locations, so these prizes can be picked up from the TDP office.
What's next
Grand prize winners may contact the TDP at 918-456-8833 to verify and claim their prize. Business prize winners may pick up their prizes from the business where they received their tickets.
