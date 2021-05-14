The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, May 18, at the Armory in Room 1. Since this is not an election year, the club will focus on its goal of being an informed electorate through political education and activity. Programs this year will target learning more about civic and community positions, business, and events.
The CCRW's speaker this month will be Andy Williams, assistant district attorney in Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties. Williams is a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.
The objectives of the CCRW are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates, and its ideals; to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the party's nominees. For more information about the club or to arrange to speak to about a community event or project, call CCRW President Cindy Williams, at 469-879-3705.
Guests are welcome at meetings, both women and men. College and high school students are welcome as well.
CCRW will host a brunch to welcome new members on June 15 at 10 a.m. in Room 1 at the Municipal Armory. There will not be a program in June.
The club will meet informally July 20 and Aug. 17. Watch for the press release each month to get details.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Room 1 at the Armory. Their next meeting will be June 14. Contact Josh Owen, Republican Party county chairman, at 918-822-3237, for questions or information.
