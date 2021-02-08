A state legislator has filed two bills to protect animals from mistreatment, with one measure stopping pet stores from selling commercially-bred animals, and the other addressing the conditions under which dogs could be left outside.
House Bill 1581, by State Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-OKC, is scheduled to be heard in the House Business and Commerce Committee. It would affect the animal trade industry, as pet stores would no longer be allowed to sell puppies from mills. These operations are known for keeping animals in inhumane conditions and providing little care, so Dollens hopes to make the practice obsolete by cutting off breeders’ revenue.
“Commercial retailers purchasing these animals are what is keeping the industry alive," said Dollens.
Cherokee County has long been overpopulated with stray dogs and cats. Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for the Humane Society of Cherokee County, routinely transports puppies out of the state to shelters better suited for large intakes of dogs. She said the legislation could help curb the problem and deter people from improperly breeding animals in the first place.
“[Puppy mills] breed them, have them live in crates, don’t clean up after them, don’t give them the loving attention they need, and then just hand them off to somebody to sell, because they’re going to make money off of them,” she said. “Then the people who buy them turn around and sell them into the community, and they’re not properly vaccinated, they’re not spayed or neutered, so you’re not fixing the overpopulation problem.”
Colvard said dogs that haven’t been properly cared for can put the health of other strays and shelter dogs at risk, too.
Another bill Dollens filed creates requirements for the way dogs are left outside. House Bill 1580, set for the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee, would prevent owners from chaining or tethering dogs outside for longer than five hours in a period of 24 hours, unless the tethering is for no longer than 15 minutes and the dog is not left unattended. It would also prohibit people from tethering dogs under the age of 6 months outside for any length of time.
“I would like to think all Oklahomans treat their pets humanely,” Dollens said. “Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. This legislation puts into place minimum protections that will protect animals.”
The bill also addresses the conditions in which a dog may be left outside. Owners would have to provide clean water and appropriate shelter. A shelter would have to be fully enclosed on at least three sides, and have a roof and a solid floor to allow dogs to remain dry and protected from the elements. The owner would not be allowed to leave a dog outside when a weather advisory, warning or watch is issued by local, state or federal authorities, or when extreme heat, cold, wind, rain, snow or hail poses an adverse risk to the dog’s health.
“People think, if they live in a trailer, that if a dog can get under the trailer, that’s adequate,” Colvard said. “If your dog is under a trailer and it rains, the water will go under the trailer and the dog is sopping wet. That’s not protecting it from the weather, in my mind.”
Tahlequah citizens are preparing for a week of inclement weather, as the area is slated to receive a mixture of rain and possibly snow. Temperatures could reach below 5 degrees by Saturday, so Colvard said people should want to shelter their dogs.
“It’s not about putting more ordinances on people,” she said. "It’s about trying to make them do the right thing, that they should want to do. You need to look at your dog or cat as a child. You wouldn’t throw your kid outside when the weather is getting bad. Why would you do that to your animal? They can’t speak, so we have to speak for them.”
In a Feb. 6 Saturday Forum on Facebook, the Daily Press asked readers whether they support the measures. The majority of respondents were in favor, although a couple people suggested laws protecting animals could go too far.
“Puppy mills are operated in the most inhumane conditions by greedy people who care nothing for the welfare of the animals, but are focused on the money they can make,” said Roxanna Ritchie. “No reputable pet store should ever accept such animals to sell. Anyone who does not provide shelter, food and water for an animal that is kept outside should be charged with animal abuse. Unfortunately, anyone driving around Cherokee County will see many such situations. Any legislation that is passes has to be enforced to be effective. Is that going to happen in Cherokee County?”
Michael Graham said the legislation has his support.
“Far too many people seem to treat their animals less like feeling, living creatures and more like garbage to be tossed out and ignored,” he said. “I would love to see offenders face the consequences of their actions.”
But Stefanie Colbert-Bruner said the bills could hurt responsible breeders.
“Countless reputable dog breeders don’t need to be punished because of the criminal and inhumane that will break the law regardless as to whether it passes or not,” she said.
None of Cherokee County's legislators who were contacted – State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; or State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah – returned media inquiries by press time.
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked if they support either the bill to prohibit stores from selling “puppy mill” animals; or the bill to require owners to shelter them during bad weather. Among the participants, 65.1 percent said they support both measures; 20.9 percent said they support neither measure; 9.3 percent said they support the first measure, but not the second; 2.3 percent said they support the second measure, but not the first; and 2.3 percent were undecided.
Commented
