Animal advocates working to keep furry friends safe

Local animal advocates are working hard to keep furry friends safe, healthy, fed - and fixed.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, said 18 dogs and 13 cats are currently at the shelter.
"We are really pushing [for] spay and neuter right now. That's our main focus in the spring and fall," West said.
October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and HSCC stays in contact with anyone who adopts a shelter dog for the first two months. The adoption process for any animal at HSCC is deliberately tedious to ensure the animal is brought into a safe home.
Tahlequah Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said there were over 30 residents at the city's animal shelter as of Thursday afternoon. Adoption transports are being done by Alexis Colvard with Wagging Tails, and the next one is slated for Saturday, Oct. 15, to Kansas.
"Nine dogs are leaving this facility," Green said. "Those used to happen twice a month, and now it's once a month or once every other month. Sixty-four dogs are on a wait list right now, and it was 82 [dogs]."
Green stresses the need for fosters more than anything, so the animals can get spayed and neutered.
"You have to bring them back to this facility, and I don't want to bring them back here after they're fixed. We're working on it, and we're trying to figure it out because it's not the safest thing [to bring the animal back here after surgery], but it works out better for the people who are fostering," she said.
Anyone who walks into Tahlequah's animal shelter will notice a variety of dry and wet dog/cat food on the shelve. Green said that's all because of Pets for Life.
"If you have a dog, or neighbor's dog is starving, all you have to do is call the city shelter and we will help you. We will get your animals spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and we will do everything we can to keep that pet in your home and not here," she said.
Pets for Life is a program started by the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Vinita. PAAS is focused on delivering pet owner support services in Vinita and Tahlequah.
Green takes issue with people who pick up an animal in the county and bring it to the city's shelter. She said those dogs belong to someone most of the time.
"Some of these dogs aren't sick or unhealthy, and it's illegal. You cannot take possessions from people's property," she said.
Anyone who finds a stray or picks up an animal should send as much information as possible, along with a photo, to Green.
Facebook has several animal lost-and-found pages for Tahlequah and Cherokee County to help people get the word out quickly. Green said it's imperative to look for the dog's owner before doing anything else.
Animals are held a maximum of 10 days before they are eligible for adoption.
The 4th annual Tahlepaws Pet Wellness Fair is Saturday, Nov. 5 at Phoenix Park. Pets will be given free DHPP shots, free dewormer medication, and free rabies vaccines. The first 25 pets that show up in costume receive free flea and tick medication.
The event is drive-thru only, and dogs are to be kept on a leash while cats should be in carriers.
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message. For more information about adoptions at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter, call 918-456-1241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.