March marks the 20th anniversary of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, an organization with volunteers dedicated to rescuing animals.
Originally, the county had the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, then Saving Pets of Tahlequah, followed by HSCC.
"Reincorporating as HSCC was our turning point as a countywide mission, and dedicated new volunteers came on board," said Evelyn Gravitt, one of the founding board members.
She has about 50 years under her belt of helping abandoned animals and has fostered about 150 until adoption.
"I’ve enjoyed associating with other animal lovers and found our efforts rewarding," Gravitt said.
In 1999, SPOT had become almost inactive after several leaders moved away. In November, a new board was formed, and reincorporation was official in March 2000.
In 2001, a contribution from Doris Herrin and an offer of space from the Barney DeLong family led to the first temporary shelter, built by Ron Hagel. Outdoor wood and wire pens that held up to 23 dogs, barrel houses, troughs and door-type feeders were made by Albert King. A handful of volunteers dealt with all work before Levi Jones and Terry Johnson were hired. “Red Mama” and “Red Pup” were the first occupants.
As the organization figured out day-to-day operations, membership gradually grew. A long-term agreement with Hill’s Pet Nutrition enabled delivery of quality food at low cost. The adoption process was standardized. HSCC participated in several local events, and joined petfinder.com and Walmart’s national adoption campaign. In February, the shelter relocated to a 100-foot by 100-foot plot at West Fox Street and Bryant Road. A double line of oversized chain-link pens housed a maximum of 40 dogs. Freestanding roofs were added, and side tarps were attached or removed according to season. Personnel continued to cope with no central office or phone, weather extremes, drainage problems, neighborhood incidents, and canine escape artists. The number of adoptions was encouraging, Gravitt said.
In mid-2004, Herrin donated four wooded acres off U.S. Highway 62S, plus construction of a climate-controlled building for dogs and cats, as long as HSCC could provide access, preparation, a well, septic, utilities and daily operation. The Herrin Shelter kennel officially opened on Aug. 7, 2005. The cattery, office, food room, utility room and bath were finished later. Phase 2 was launched to house additional dogs being kept at other locations.
Upon the October 2007 opening of the Gravitt Building, which had a kennel and multipurpose room, more than 60 animals were finally all in one place. The Jones exercise pen for dogs and Shehi screened porch for cats were contributed and installed. A donated fifth wheel for storage, a dog walking trail and field, Harper footbridge, two huge running pens and several holding pens were phased in.
The current shelter has two buildings: one for adoptable dogs, and the main office, which houses cats and holds dogs temporarily getting ready for transport. Volunteers have to be very selective about how many they can take in, based on funds and housing availability.
"The main building needs to be torn down and rebuilt, but that takes money we don't have," said Alexis Colvard.
Donations of concrete blocks would be a solution to rebuild pens on the current slab, and the metal bar pens that are rusted and unusable need to be replaced.
Current HSCC President Shaun West has been a volunteer for 15 years.
"A friend had me come to a meeting and I was hooked," said West. "Not everything in life is about yourself. Giving makes you feel good about your life. We get no funds from any public entity, so please donate your time or money."
He would like to have homes waiting for every dog or cat that needs one so they can skip the shelter altogether.
Roxanna Ritchie, the vice president, was drafted as a volunteer for the HSCC Resale Shop in spring 2011. The first visit to the shelter convinced her that was where she wanted to be, although she continued with the resale shop for a few more years.
"This organization matters because we rescue the abused, the dumped, the unwanted litters of puppies and give them a chance to be part of a loving family," said Ritchie. "There is a mindset of too many individuals in Cherokee County that a dog or cat is a disposable piece of property that can be discarded when it is too much trouble to train, it ages, becomes ill, or the owner decides to move where he or she can't have the animal."
For Ritchie, the best accomplishments of the organization are the thousands of canine lives saved through the transport program, the sheltering of dogs and cats until adoption, and the low-cost spay and neuter program.
