CLAREMORE -- Attendees can learn how to care for animals such as sheep, goats, alpacas and llamas during the Animal Husbandry and Herd Health Class on Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The class, which is open to individuals or the whole family, will cover instruction, handouts, videos, tutorials and hands-on experience.
Class topics include vaccinations, feet trimming, tail docking, bloodless castration, managing pasture and feeding, parasites and worms, practical, profitable, flock herd health for working shepherds, FAMACHA, lambing and birthing, neonatal care - lambs, kids and others, tubing, wool management, AWA, and shearing.
The primary instructor for the class is Dr. Diane Dickinson, a licensed veterinarian and agriculturalist with over 35 years of livestock and farming experience. Her perspective of animal husbandry care includes that of a producer, veterinarian and small flock herd owner. She also shares her experiences in global agriculture, Biblical agriculture, sustainable living, natural production, agritourism and niche markets. The Dickinsons have owned and operated Shepherd's Cross, a working sheep farm for over 25 years. Their livestock include pasture raised and pasture fed sheep, cattle, alpacas, llamas, donkeys, horses and poultry. The farm is Animal Welfare Approved.
The cost for the class is $79 per person, $149 for two family members, or $199 for the whole family, ages 16 and over. Classes are limited to 20 participants and fill quickly. Snacks and beverages are provided. Participants must bring their lunch. Register at shepherdscross.com/small-ruminant-classes.html.
During these troubled times, small flocks provide stability for families, communities and the nation. A sheep starter flock is also available for purchase locally at Shepherd's Cross.
Shepherd's Cross & Heart of the Shepherd is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight multicounty organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
