Animal advocates are stressing the importance of social media when it comes to lost and found pets.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, a woman contacted the Tahlequah Daily Press with an issue she was having after finding a stray dog. She said she contacted the Humane Society of Cherokee County and was advised to call the city’s animal control officer.
“When I finally got ahold of someone, they told me they don’t pick up stray dogs and told me to contact [HSCC],” the woman said.
She said she called HSCC a second time and was told they couldn’t take in anymore dogs at the moment, and for her to call the animal shelter.
“It’s an injustice to the animals in town and something needs to be done about it. I mean, what’s the point of animal control if they can’t pick up strays?” she said.
Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said both shelters are full at the moment, and until transports are completed, those who pick up animals may have to take them in, for the time being.
“I’m not accepting surrenders at this time because of capacity. If it’s your own dog and you want to surrender it, you have to wait until I get my transport out and your dogs in,” said Green.
Anyone who finds a stray or picks up an animal should send as much information as possible, along with a photo of the dog, to Green.
“When you find animals like that, they have an owner, and you need to do your due diligence and locate that owner,” said Green.
There are several animal lost-and-found pages on Facebook for Tahlequah and Cherokee County to help people get the word out quickly. Green said it’s imperative to look for the dog’s owner before doing anything else.
“Give the owner a chance to find their own dog before you start giving it away to somebody,” she said.
Animals are held for a maximum of 10 days before they are eligible for adoption.
The woman sent Green a photo of the stray dog and that information was posted to various groups on Facebook.
Shaun West, president of the HSCC, said the shelter is at full capacity. They are having to keep their numbers low due to COVID and because their transfer shelters are not taking as many dogs now.
“I don’t think people realize we keep dogs their whole lives. We are a ‘no kill’ shelter, so when we take a dog, we can have it for years,” said West.
About 14 dogs stay at the HSCC shelter and are not transported.
“When we adopt one, then we have a spot for a new one, but we have to screen the dogs or they could end up being at the shelter for 10 years or more, and that keeps us from being able to bring in more dogs,” said West.
