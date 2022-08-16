Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members gathered Aug. 12 at Cherokee Springs Plaza to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale.
The show is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery next to the Cherokee National Research Center.
“This is a special time for our Cherokee artists, and this show is designed to recognize and celebrate their craftsmanship and their service as storytellers, culture keepers, innovators and historians. This year, we pause to remember the artists who are no longer with us and, together, we share the responsibility of continuing their legacy with our work to preserve, protect and promote the Cherokee story through engaging and authentic art,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The juried show and competition feature 104 pieces by 74 artists including seven Cherokee National Treasures.
Cherokee Nation citizen Carolyn Pallett was awarded the grand prize for her bandolier bag, titled “Still We Rise.” The wool trade-cloth bag features silk trim and is adorned with glass beads.
This is a back-to-back win for Pallett, who also took home the grand prize in 2021 for a bandolier bag, titled “Southeasternly Shine."
“It’s not often that we see back-to-back winners with a competitive and prestigious show like this, but considering the time and effort that go into a quality bandolier bag, we’re not surprised to see this artist take home top honors once again. We enjoyed hosting artists and collectors in person at our opening reception, and we hope the public will take advantage of our new gallery space being so accessible and stop in to see us soon,” said Callie Chunestudy, cultural programs and events project manager.
Pallett was among many participating artists competing for their share of nearly $16,000 in prize money in two divisions, traditional and contemporary, alongside several specialty awards.
The traditional division is defined as “arts originating before European contact” and consists of the three categories of basketry, pottery, and traditional arts.
The contemporary division is defined as “arts arising among the Cherokee after European contact” and consists of the seven categories of visual arts, sculpture, pottery, basketry, beadwork, jewelry, and textiles.
First-place winners in each category include Harry Oosahwee in traditional arts with “Frog Effigy Pipe”; Crystal Hanna in traditional pottery with “Three Sisters”; Lisa Rutherford in contemporary pottery with “We Remember”; Vivian Cottrell in traditional basketry with “Large Storage Basket”; Hattie Lee in contemporary basketry with “Clothed with Celestial Grace”; Daniel Horsechief in visual arts with “Will Rogers”; Charlie Nichols in the sculpture category with “Never Try, Never Know”; Cathy Abercrombie in textiles with “This IS My Calm”; Steven Morales in jewelry with ““Idanetsoiga” – Let’s Play Stickball”; and Stephanie Dugger in beadwork with “Bee”
Other special awards include the Bill Rabbit Legacy Award for Cathy Abercrombie, “Almost Persuaded”; the Betty Scraper-Gardner Elder Award for Ron Mitchell, “Time of the Crying Moon”; the Jennie Ross Cobb Photography Award for Jennifer Yates, “Welcome to Lookout Mountain; Emerging Artist Award for Jeanne Webber Al-Ghamdi, “Water Spider in the Fire.”
All artwork is available for sale and the public is encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award. For a complete list of awardees, visit visitcherokeenation.com.
