Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will host the fourth annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
This year’s celebration will start on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Bacone College with a All Nations hymn and worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with four guest pastors including, Henry Birdtail, Archie Mason, Brandon Kemble, and Larry Robinson. Visitors attending can volunteer to sing tribal hymns in various native languages.
There will be an afternoon Choctaw stickball demonstration at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m. the fourth annual Indigenous Film Festival will get underway at the historic Roxy Theater. There will be nine Native films featuring filmmakers from Tahlequah, Fort Gibson, Shawnee, Elgin, Tulsa, and southern California. Five of the film makers will be from the Cherokee Nation.
The feature film is by Mark Williams, a Choctaw filmmaker, whose movie is about a Mississippi Choctaw Women’s stickball team. This film is called "Tiak Hikiya Ohoyo." This is the first year there will be an awards ceremony after the documentaries are shown.
For those interested in attending, kids 12 years old and under get in for free, while ages 13 and up will pay $5 to get in the door.
On Monday, Oct. 10, the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will start with an Indigenous march at 10 a.m. This years march will be in remembrance of the missing Indian boarding school children. After the march takes place, the opening ceremonies will feature renowned opera singer Barbara McAllister, who will sing the Lord’s Prayer with an accompanist signing in Indian Sign Language. McAllister will also be singing "Amazing Grace."
The mayor of Muskogee will also give a proclamation to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day being celebrated in Muskogee, and the afternoon will feature a Plains Indian Gourd Dance and Veterans Recognition Ceremony.
The keynote speaker program will feature four speakers, including Assistant Chief of the UKB Jeff Wacoche, Bacone College Interim President Nicky Michael, Assistant Chief of the Seminole Nation Brian Palmet, and Sheila Bird from the United Keetoowah Band Of Cherokee Nation.
This event will feature several artists and make and take crafts for kids, such as Cherokee baskets and corn husk dolls.
There will also be a Native games tournaments for bow shoot and stickball. Students from middle school to college are all welcome to participate and sign up. Food trucks are welcome to come and set up for the day after a vendor fee is paid.
This event is open to the public. For more information, visit @MuskogeeOklahomaNativeAmericanAssociation on Facebook.
