Northeastern State University Office of International Programs will present the annual Study Abroad Fair on the Tahlequah campus on Oct. 12.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in room 121 at the John Vaughan Library.
Representatives with the NSU Office of International Programs will provide information to students and the NSU community about the different types of study abroad programs available and encourage students to consider studying abroad while at NSU.
A special virtual study abroad workshop will be available from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the conference room of the Office of International Programs. Students and NSU faculty will be able to meet with a representative from DiscoverED 360 to learn more about virtual study abroad programs.
“Students studying abroad benefit from the increase in knowledge they gain that can help them in their academic and professional careers,” Coordinator and International Student Advisor Ricardo Oropeza said. “Additionally, students get to make everlasting memories and personal connections from people all over the globe.”
The Office of International Programs offers study abroad opportunities such as short term, faculty-led programs, long-term study abroad trips and virtual study abroad programs.
Oropeza said one of the most popular opportunities for students interested in short-term abroad trips are the faculty-led study abroad programs. This is where students travel with an NSU faculty member to another country for one to three weeks.
Students interested in a longer-term study abroad experience can consider the International Student Exchange Program where a student can visit another country for a semester or a year.
“The great part of ISEP is that students would essentially pay what they would pay for a semester here at NSU, but they get to go abroad,” Oropeza said. “The program is incredibly affordable because of the similar pricing with NSU's tuition costs and living expenses a student would have to pay.”
For more information about the study abroad opportunities at NSU, interested individuals can visit the Office of International Programs in-person on the Tahlequah campus or email representatives at oip@nsuok.edu.
