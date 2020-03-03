On Saturday, March 7, hearty individuals will plunge into freezing water at Arrowhead Resort in Tahlequah for the annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the Polar Plunge begins at 10:45 a.m.
Many Polar Plungers arrive in costume to make the plunge an even more fun event. The statewide goal for the 2020 Annual Polar Plunge is to raise $300,000 or more for Special Olympics Oklahoma. Last year, over $282,000 was raised. This is the largest fundraising event all year for Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.
“If you don’t get around to registering to plunge before Saturday, that’s OK, because we will sign you up on the day of the plunge,” said Derek Cain, Special Olympics Oklahoma vice president of development and marketing. “It’s only $75 to register and all of the money raised stays right here in Oklahoma to support programs for more than 11,600 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.”
The brave souls who are plunging created personal web pages to seek donations from friends and family. To support one of these individuals, see how the pledges are accumulating, or to become a Polar Plunger, visit www.sook.org. Call 918-481-1234 for registration forms or to donate.
