Annual veterans dinner still going strong after five years

MUSKOGEE – On Dec.18, Deniece Anderson, RN, along with the Black Emphasis Committee, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, hosted the Fifth Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing.
The event began in 2018 when Anderson noticed the frequency of visits to primary care from veterans who did not have anyone at home to assist them with their care.
Anderson reached out to CDCE – formerly Voluntary Services – and told them about her idea to host a special dinner and invite veterans who may otherwise be spending the holidays alone.
The service thought it wasagreatideaandbegan reaching out to donors and Veteran Service Organizations, who supplied blankets, games, puzzle books, toiletries and more, to go in gift bags.
The program was originally held in the auditorium of the medical center, set-up as a formal holiday dinner for veterans to enjoy a meal, visit, connect with others, and take home some gifts to enjoy.
In 2020, with the arrival of COVID-19, the staff involved were determined to keep the event going. After much consideration, it was changed to a drive-thru event for the health and safety of everyone involved.
Veterans in attendance have expressed their appreciation for the opportunity and services involved are already thinking of ways to reach even more people next year.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System would like to extend gratitude to the VA staff, donors, and veterans service organizations involved in making this event a success each year for veterans.
For more information, go to https://www. va.gov/eastern-oklahoma- health-care/workwith- us/volunteer-ordonate/.
