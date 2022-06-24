The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 95 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County within the past week, and another new death has been documented.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,145. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 716. Oklahoma has listed 1,065,714 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 9,265 active cases.
On June 24, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 14,858 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths now stand at 153. The CDC reported Friday, June 24, that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the low level, or in the "green zone." The total doses administered in Oklahoma as of June 24 were 6,030,308, according to the OSDH weekly summary, and at least 2,288,009 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
