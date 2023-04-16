For the fourth year in a row – and the fifth time in six years – the Grand River Dam Authority has been recognized for exceptional electric reliability.
In early April, GRDA learned it was being recognized by the American Public Power Association for its electric delivery to distribution customers in the MidAmerica Industrial Park. GRDA received the same recognition from APPA in 2018, and 2020-’22.
“The public power industry continues to set the standard for reliable electricity delivery all across the country,” said GRDA President and CEO Dan Sullivan. “This latest recognition from APPA reflects that standard, while also illustrating the effort and dedication of our GRDA team.”
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities. Based on this data, GRDA ranks in the top 25% of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index.
“It’s encouraging to see year after year that public power’s track record for providing highly reliable service is backed up by data,” said APPA Director of Research and Development Paul Zummo. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on. And these communities should be proud of their local power providers and appreciate the hard work that goes into earning this recognition.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do.
The APPA is a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.