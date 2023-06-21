MUSKOGEE – On Tuesday, June 20, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an opinion reversing the November 2020 federal jury conviction of Jimcy McGirt on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country and one count of Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country.
The appellate court determined an improper instruction of law was given to the jury which could have impacted the verdicts and remanded the case to the district court.
“The role of the prosecution is to seek justice under the law,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “We are disappointed by the ruling, but we respect the opinion of the court. If a critical error occurred during the trial, then our goal was not achieved. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will, however, continue pursuing justice for the victim.”
The McGirt case is the centerpiece of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that state courts may no longer prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahomans who are also tribal members, since the tribes were never formally "disestablished." Hundreds of criminal cases were dismissed in the wake of the decision that the state can't try and convict criminals on tribal lands. The ruling was later modified to allow the state to prosecute cases committed against tribal citizens by non-Indians.
The ruling will not impact the Supreme Court decision or change jurisdiction for prosecution of major crimes, officials said.
“This ruling is the result of improper jury instructions in a federal trial and is in no way related to the substance of the Supreme Court's decision, which led to the affirmation of our reservation and of tribal sovereignty over tribal land,” said Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill. “The Cherokee Nation looks forward to a resolution of this case in the retrial that will provide justice for the victims.”
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.