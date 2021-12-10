HULBERT – Members of the Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a Dec. 9 meeting, denied the appeals of two terminated police officers.
The board entered into executive session to discuss the "employment, termination, demotion, disciplining and/or resignation" of Amber Rigsby and Austin Carver.
Kimberly Boston, who took the minutes of the meeting, confirmed that both officers were terminated in November, and their appeals were denied on Thursday. Additional details as to the reason for the terminations were not disclosed to the Daily Press.
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
