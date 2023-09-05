Cherokee National Holiday visitors and local residents stopped by the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah parking lot Sunday to check out the annual Holiday Car Show.
Kathryn Jackson, a marketing supervisor with the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, said this is the 19th year for the show to take place, and it often brings a lot of new faces to the casino.
"It blends everything together, so you have the traditions of the old and classic cars with everything to the new. We have a new electric van being built over in Pryor that's here today, so it's literally everything from very old to futuristic," Jackson said.
Mitchell DuVall, a car show organizer, said it's hard to say exactly how many visitors they will get every year, but they always have well over 100 attendees. DuVall said everyone is a motorcycle or car enthusiast, as everyone remembers his or her first car.
George Kunsman, an event attendee, said he was on hand just look at some old cars, but to also bring back memories of when he was younger.
"It just brings back memories and things that you did when you were a kid, and wishing you had kept some of those cars, because I see what they're worth now," Kunsman said.
DuVall said shows, such as the one on Sunday, helps keep the antique classic car hobby from dying out. Seeing familiar faces make their way to the car show every year, DuVall said, has made them seem like a part of a family.
"There are a lot of these people that I know," DuVall said. "Our judging is impartial because we have four judges for each vehicle, and they might know who a vehicle belongs to, but our judging is 100% impartial. That's the good thing about this car show: There is no favoritism."
Joe Ford, car show entrant, brought his 1929 Model A two-door sedan, which belonged to Pretty Boy Floyd in the 1930s to 1920s, complete with multiple bullet holes in the back of the car. Ford said most people around Tahlequah have seen the car, but its presence at the show gives others a chance at seeing history wheels.
"Everyone has been really interested in seeing the car," Ford said. "I hear that so much, like, 'We've heard and heard about the car but never did get to see it,' so it's just a good thing for me to let everybody know the history about the car. Not just because it's my two sons' and my family's car, but it's just to let people know about the history we have here in Tahlequah."
While some attendees may have learned about local history from cars, such as Ford's Model A, others were simply educated on the different types of vehicles.
Marty Tilson, a car show entrant, brought his 1969 Dodge Charger RTA34 four-speed car to the event, marking the first time he had competed at the Cherokee Casino show. Tilson said the car show helps educate younger generations, as they may get to see newer vehicles every day, but also get a chance to learn about older vehicles that are often kept in shops and garages.
Tilson's '69 Dodge was a short walk from a 2023 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle, an example of the new melding with the old and showing the evolution of cars.
"I've had older teenagers come up and say, 'Man, I like these older cars so much. I just hate the new ones.' I say, 'Look at it like this, take 1920 [you have] the Model A's and Model T's, then you come up into the '30s, and you've got those cars, and then you get into the '50s with the '57 Chevys. That's all modern technology and the steps that it's taking," he said. "Then you're into the '60s in the muscle car era. These new cars that are electric, that's just an evolution. We can't stop it. We don't want to stop it. We need to go that way. Someday there may not be any fuel for my grandson to drive that."
The winners
The 2023 Cherokee National Holiday Car Show winners include Chris Bentley winning Best of Show with his 1950 Ford F1; Tonya Poindexter with the Chief's Choice with a 1968 Camero SS; Gary Wolfe with Best Paint with a 1965 Chevelle Malibu; Kathy Pierce won Best Interior with 1967 VW Bug; Josh Fleetwood with Deputy Chief's Choice with a 1964 Ford F-100; and Tom and Coleta Davis with the Speaker's Choice with a 1956 Firedome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.