Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.