Appliances a key cause of home fires, chief says

Fire officials say maintenance of household appliances can help keep fires from erupting.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, fires caused by appliances cost $7 billion in property loss in 2015.
“Structural damage was not the only outcome. Approximately 13,000 injuries were sustained. Home fires were so commonplace that one was reported every 63 seconds,” NFPA stated.
Fire departments across the U.S. had reported that about 45,000 structure fires were caused by electrical malfunction between 2021 and 2016.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said any household appliance can cause a fire if not maintained properly, or if used in a manner for which it isn't designed.
“Just [do] the routine maintenance of most of your appliances. Those will take care of you if you take care of them,” said Baker.
Baker said fires that start with appliances occur for a number of reasons.
“Whether it be a hot water heater malfunction, we just went on one the other day that was at Garden Walk Apartments. There was some kind of short and a small fire was put out,” he said.
Roughly 16,000 house fires are caused by dryers and washing machines every year. Baker said lint from dryers can ignite easily.
“Typically there’s a screen that catches the lint and there are problems where people don’t clean them out as much as they should. We run on those quite a bit, but it’s typically those big commercial dryers in the motels, hotels, nursing homes,” said Baker.
The heating elements inside the dryer and parts inside the washing machine’s drum can ignite as well.
Baker said homeowners should be cleaning their dryer lint filters after every use, and should clean out the dryer vent at least once a year.
“[This depends] on the size of your household and dryer usage. So if you’re doing lots of laundry, it would be a good idea to clean it out more than once a year,” he said.
Several tools are available at retail stores that are specifically designed to clean dryer vents.
While a refrigerator is meant to keep items cool or frozen, parts such as worn-out compressors and relay switches can cause fires.
According to statistics from NFPA, 31 percent of cooking fires were due to unattended equipment, while 8 percent were caused by dirty appliances.
Firefighters will investigate a blaze inside a structure and advise where they believed it started. If it looks like it started near an appliance, Baker said the insurance company will bring in a private investigator.
“If they determine that appliance malfunctioned and caused the fire, they go after that appliance company for the costs. That’s a reason why it’s imperative to do a good, thorough investigation,” said Baker.
Baker said carbon monoxide detectors are needed in every household, and those can expire.
“It’s always good to have a carbon monoxide detector especially if you have appliances that have gas, and those are typically placed nearby,” said Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.