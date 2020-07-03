The Oklahoma Tax Commission will be accepting applications for new tag agencies in Cherokee, Ottawa, and Washington Counties.
Statute requirements and metrics such as the tag agency's proximity to other locations and volume of business are used to determine if an agency is beneficial and cost-efficient for the area.
Those interested in applying to open a tag agency should contact the OTC's Motor Vehicle Division at 405-521-2519 or email jbaas@tax.ok.gov for an application.
Applicants should be aware of the following:
• The application must be mailed or hand delivered by July 20. It cannot be emailed or faxed.
• There is a required $100 nonrefundable fee that must be received with the application.
• Applicants must provide proof they will be able to obtain a bond for the required amount. Bond amount varies for locations. The required amount will be provided to applicants.
• All required forms must be completed and notarized, if applicable.
• Criminal background checks, as well as income tax filing compliance, will be conducted on all applicants.
• Credit checks will be run on all applicants.
The OTC plans to interview applicants and appoint agents in a timely manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.