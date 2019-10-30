The Cherokee County 911 Trust Authority is searching for 911 coordinator applicants following the resignation of Marty Kimble recently.
According to Undersheriff Jason Chennault, the board will look over all the applications.
"We'll do it as a board, and that's how we did it last time," he said. "We'll interview them as a board and get down to a couple of candidates and probably interview them again."
Earlier this month, Kimble abruptly resigned after nine years of service.
He was the emergency call center coordinator since December 2010 and said he left "not on bad terms."
The role of the coordinator is to work with government officials, emergency agencies, employees, vendors, contractors, consultants, commissioners, and the public to provide response support.
That individual is to report to the CC 911 Trust Authority on all matters, and must have management or supervisory experience.
The first 911 coordinator for Cherokee County was Darryl Maggard, who is now regional 911 coordinator for Indian Nations Council of Governments in Tulsa. He earlier was 911 director in Muskogee.
The board is accepting applications until Nov. 15.
Earlier this month, Chennault said he couldn't comment on whether any issues prompted Kimble's sudden resignation, but he did say it was a "personnel matter" and added there is no investigation.
Kimble will continue to be Gideon fire chief.
Chennault said CC 911 office manager Alicia Felts has stepped into Kimble's role until the job is filled.
Felts was asked for comment about current 911 operations, but she said she didn't want to answer any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.