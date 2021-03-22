This summer, middle and high school students can experience life on a college campus while exploring exciting and varied fields of study at the free 2021 Summer Academies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
STEM Summer Academies, sponsored by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, are open to rising eighth- through 12th-graders. Each academy explores the latest trends in science, technology, engineering and math through fun, hands-on activities and innovative software as students experiment both in the classroom and outdoors. Many academies also include field trips to some of the state’s top companies, science facilities and museums.
The academies will be offered at 17 of Oklahoma’s college and university campus locations in May, June and July. Twenty-two different academies will be offered statewide and will last from five days to two weeks. Some academies require students to live in the campus residence halls, while others require that students travel to and from campus each day.
Northeastern State University will host three camps. RACE to Space With NASA for grades 8-12 will be June 7-11 on the Tahlequah campus. Get Green for Blue: Outdoor STEM Investigations Connecting Water to You is set for June 21-24 on the Broken Arrow campus. RACE Around the World for grades 8-12 will be June 21-25 on the Broken Arrow campus.
“Oklahoma students in middle school and high school have the opportunity to experience a college campus environment while exploring careers in the STEM fields during our free STEM Summer Academies,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “They study with top college and university professors and experience hands-on learning in STEM fields beyond traditional classroom settings."
Applications are being accepted for the academies, and many have deadlines. Because the academies are free and enrollment is limited, students are urged to apply early. Students must be entering eighth through 12th grade this fall. Officials emphasize the academies are designed to give all students an opportunity to increase their interest and confidence in science, technology, engineering and math and, ultimately, expand their career and educational aspirations to go on to college when they graduate high school.
Academy descriptions and contact information are available at www.okhighered.org/summer-academies. Students can also get information from their school counselors or by calling 800-858-1840.
