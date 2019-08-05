Applications are currently being accepted for the industrial operations technician training program at Indian Capital Technology Center.
ICTC is working to meet the worker shortage and develop a pipeline of talent for skilled workers by implementing a new program: industrial operations technician training.
This unique program will provide the training in theory and application in the classroom one day per week, and participants spend the rest of the week at work.
This could be a good combination for employees at a company that need to upskill, learn a new skill or participate in a work-based program.
This 240-plus hour training program will encompass the skills needed for success in a rewarding manufacturing career. Topics covered are safety, AC/DC, electrical, motor controls, pneumatics, hydraulics, plus many more areas for operations.
Eligible participants need to be ICTC graduates wanting a manufacturing job, incumbent workers wanting to move to operations and maintenance in their current job, or new hires with 90 days or less at their respective job.
Class begins Aug. 19, and enrollment space is limited. Students must complete an application, provide a WorkKeys score or take the CR101, and qualify for an interview.
For more information, call Jerry Hooper at 918-348-7990, or Kathy Adair at 918-348-7939 immediately.
