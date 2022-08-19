As school begins in the Tahlequah area, students and parents are being encouraged to fill out their free and reduced-price meal applications – even if they suspect they may not be eligible.
Tahlequah Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Dana Dobson said applications for free and reduced-price meals can be found online for students on their personal Wengage account. On Wengage, parents can also see what meals students ate and how much money is in their meal accounts.
Dobson said the form is not only used for meal prices, but also by Oklahoma State Department of Education for district funding.
“The free and reduced applications help the entire district through funding for every child in the district. That’s what the state uses to figure out what kind of funding our entire district is going to get. So, they are very, very important. That’s why we try so hard to get them from all of our families,” said Dobson.
For the application, she said, parents just need to provide basic information, such as an address, phone number, children's names, and the gross income of anyone in the household. If a family receives any benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, Dobson said they will need to provide the program numbers for the applications.
Dobson said some students may not have to fill out a form if they are considered to be directly certified. Students in this situation automatically receive free meals due to receiving certain state benefits. This information is provided by the state directly to the school district.
Mary Longmire, Hulbert Public Schools child nutrition director, said only one free and reduced-price meal application needs to be filled out per family, and not per child. Longmire said Hulbert also has the applications on its website, but families can also pick up a physical copy at their administration office and the elementary and high school principals' offices.
Longmire said that during the 2021 school year, they had 363 students out of 590 receive some type of assistance from the application.
Normal meal prices at HPS include breakfast, $1.60, and lunch, $2.35. For qualifying students, breakfast will be reduced to 30 cents and lunch will be marked down to 40 cents.
“I think [the application] is very beneficial. You know you’re providing good, nutritious food, and it’s a free benefit for them to come and eat it. A well-fed kid is a kid who can sit and pay attention in class better,” said Longmire.
Longmire said they try to make sure to collect the application forms by the middle of September. She said one of the biggest misconceptions people have is that the documents are not in a secure area and that other people can see their income information.
Keys Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Nancy Bryant said they have the form on the district website and passed out physical applications to parents at the open house, and to students on the first day of school.
Bryant said the percentage of Keys students helped by the program differs, depending on the year, with it usually falling around 70%.
Lunch for KPS students is usually $3.30 and reduced to 40 cents, with breakfast being reduced to 30 cents from the usual $1.80.
Qualifications for students are dependent on the school year, household size, and income of the parents. For example, in 2022, a household that makes $16,744 annually with one child qualifies for the free meals, while a household with one child that makes $23,828 annually qualifies for reduced precise meals. For more information on qualifications, individuals can visit https://cnp.sde.ok.gov/CACFP/PovertyRatesM.aspx.
