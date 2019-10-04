OKLAHOMA CITY - Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is now accepting applications for its 2020 Youth Leadership Oklahoma class. Applicants must be high school juniors or home-schooled equivalent with at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Youth Leadership Oklahoma accepts 50 class members each year.
The program includes a week-long journey across the state with purpose to introduce high school students between their junior and senior years to state leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma. The program dates for YLOK Class 20 are May 31-June 5.
Criteria for selection includes demonstrated leadership ability in activities such as student council, athletics and service clubs in their schools and communities as well as an exhibited commitment to community service and extra-curricular activities.
Participants are also considered on the basis of geographic, racial and cultural diversity.
Applications may be downloaded at www.leadershipoklahoma.com, or requested by calling the LOK office at 405-848-0001 or emailing elogan@leadershipoklahoma.com.
Completed applications must be received in the Leadership Oklahoma office, 3037 NW 63rd, Suite W104, Oklahoma City, OK 73116, no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
