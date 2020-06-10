Applications open for Fresh Paint Days program

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fresh Paint Days is an annual, free, revitalization program available to anyone living in any of Oklahoma's communities.
The Keep Oklahoma Beautiful FPD program provides groups with free paint and a stipend to improve buildings in their area. Applications close July 31. Paint is delivered in late August throughout the state, and projects are completed through the month of September.
In 2005, FPD was created with the collaboration of KOB and H-I-S Paint in Oklahoma City. The program is intended to help volunteer groups restore the face of their community, utilizing the donated paint from H-I-S Paint.
H-I-S Paint collects unused paint through the year, and in turn sponsors the program by giving the surplus paint to communities. Allowing this paint to be deterred from waste collection and out of landfills. H-I-S Paint has donated thousands of gallons of paint in 14 years the program has been around.
"H-I-S Paint is excited to continue our partnership with KOB as we work to reinvigorate communities through the Fresh Paint Days program," said Ken Wise, director of marketing and product line management
Applicants are provided a stipend for supplies, sponsored by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. In 2019, 36 community groups participated and 40 community structures were painted.
Following completion of different projects, an online contest determines wfinalists in the "Communities Primed for Change Contest," which is a comparison of the projects' before and after shots.
More information is at www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com.
