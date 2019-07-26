Applications reopened for 66th OHP Academy; start date February

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has extended the opening date for the 66th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy.
Originally scheduled to begin in late November, the start date will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
This early spring commencement holds to OHP tradition, and allows the department to maximize financial resources available to use toward training.
Cadets will now be able to focus on loved ones during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and then join an even larger group of fellow recruits to form a lifelong bond exclusively shared by an Academy class.
Candidates who have already successfully moved through the initial phases of the recruitment process will continue, and they will still be competing against the same candidate pool previously identified.
However, current candidates will be now presented with the option of selecting up to three troop residency preferences to submit for consideration by the OHP.
If selected for participation in the Academy, a Residency Commitment Contract for a position in the candidate's highest ranking available troop location will be extended at the time the patrol delivers its invitation to become a cadet.
Residency contracts guarantee cadets can return home and serve their community when they graduate from the OHP Academy.
Current candidates will continue through the process while applications are opened for the further slots in the 66th made possible by the additional funding.
The funding leverages the appropriation granted by the Oklahoma Legislature during the most recent legislative session, combined with monies pledged by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
OTA has sponsored previous OHP Academy classes to support the OHP's efforts to address its critical shortage of manpower.
The extended application period will run through Saturday, Aug. 31. It will be marked by aggressive recruitment efforts including regional testing to take place throughout the state, beginning in the Clinton/Weatherford area in mid-August.
The exact dates for regional testing were published July 23.
Candidates living outside the Oklahoma City metropolitan area will be offered the option to test in several locations throughout the state when contacted by the OHP upon application.
Those individuals who applied in the prior open application period for the 66th are encouraged to contact the department at 405-425-7000 to establish eligibility to reapply.
"This expanded cadet class heralds an unparalleled opportunity for the future of the Department," said Col. Michael S. Harrell, OHP chief.
"I will be personally engaged in this process every step of the way, and this administration is excited about using the solid tradition of integrity, self-discipline, and unwavering professionalism of the patrol as a springboard for innovative ways to find the best young men and women in Oklahoma to represent those values."
Anyone who has questions regarding the application process, including current candidates, may contact the department at 405-425-7000, visit the OHP on social media, or come by the Department of Public Safety Complex, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Ave., Oklahoma City, and stop by the Robert R. Lester Training Center for more information.
