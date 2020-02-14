Youth hunters have a special opportunity to apply for a turkey hunt that will take place on private lands in Love and Carter counties on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a mandatory orientation Friday, April 3.
This year, 15 hunters will be selected to participate in this private lands youth turkey hunt. To be eligible, youths must have completed their hunter education requirements prior to applying and must be 12-17 years old at the time of the scheduled hunt.
Food and lodging will be provided by the Noble Research Institute for the 15 participants and their accompanying adults. Each child participating in this hunt must have one adult – licensed or unlicensed – who is at least 21 years old accompany them on the hunt.
Co-sponsors of the youth hunt include the Oklahoma Wildlife Management Association and Walnut Bayou and Eastman Deer Management Associations.
Applications can be found at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/education/youth-opp/private-land-youth-turkey-hunt and require the following information: Hunter’s first and last name; date of birth; mailing address; telephone number; hunter education certification number; lifetime license number, if applicable; accompanying adult first and last name; and accompanying adult’s email address.
Wild turkey taken by selected applicants will count toward the hunter’s statewide season limit.
Applicants who are successfully drawn will receive an email notification that includes specific information about their hunt. Youth participants will be required to purchase appropriate license(s) prior to the hunt.
Youths who are holders of a Choctaw Tribal Compact hunting license or a Cherokee Tribal Compact hunting license are encouraged to contact 405-590-2584 for information on license requirements and-or license exemptions for this private lands youth turkey hunt.
Apprentice-designated licenses are not valid for this private lands youth turkey hunt because of the requirement for hunter education certification prior to applying.
For more information, call Kyle Johnson at 405-590-2584.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.