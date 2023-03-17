Aprons and Lace announces District competitors

Members of the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group recently held their February meeting at the Cherokee County Community Building, where multiple events and honors were announced.
President Susie Eden congratulated members who received OHCE pins honoring their years of membership, which included Lisa Cookson with 35 years; Anna Hoseney with 15 years; Larry Bell and Marlys "Mollie" Doss with five years; and Adeline Cochran with one year. Cookson's grandmother, Wanda Blakemore, and mother, Glenda McCollum, were long time OHCE members, and her three daughters are also members.
Eden announced the OHCE members who will represent Cherokee County in the Northeast District competition in the following categories: Adeline Cochran with Aprons and Lace in Rookie of the Year; Jasmine Gould with Aprons and Lace in Young Member of the Year; Dee Mackall with Aprons and Lace in Member of the Year; and Ann Lamons with Park Hill in Heart of OHCE. Members are selected based upon community service and OHCE activities participation.
The local Cultural Enrichment Committee chose to tour the John Hair Cultural Center and Museum, where the history of the Keetoowah people is told. Members voted to add a storytelling event to their tour. Committee member Sherrie Bell volunteered to contact the center to finalize plans.
Member Betty Eden-Lowrey reported on the recent OHCE state bylaws changes and new categories for the Cherokee County Fair. Any fair superintendents who need to recommend changes in exhibit categories are asked to notify Heather Winn as soon as possible. A photography category of "selfie" has been added this year.
The Cherokee County OHCE Flea Market is scheduled on April 1. Members are asked to help with set up on March 31. Workers are needed for the concession and country store.
OHCE Week is May 7-13. Dates of 4-H sewing camp are July 6-7, from 9 a.m. to noon. The next meeting of Aprons and Lace OHCE is Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building. All OHCE meetings are open to the public. Anyone wanting more information about OHCE may contact the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.