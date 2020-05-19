Aprons and Lace celebrates OHCE Week

Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group celebrated OHCE Week, April 3-9, by continuing community service activities. Members assisted people in need, encouraged young people in their educational endeavors, and showed appreciation for first responders and health care workers.
Fourteen gift bags for newborns were donated to Northeastern Health System neonatal unit for families in need. A spring clothing swap resulted in 225 items being donated to Goodwill Industries. Member Brooklynn Cookson helped with the Cherokee Nation food distribution program, packing and delivering food to community members in 14 counties.
Cash donations from members totaled $1,200, allowing Aprons and Lace to present four scholarship to area seniors. Madison Gould, Hulbert High School, and Bryce Smith, Keys High School, received the annual Glenda McCollum Memorial Scholarship. Two students of Watts High School will receive scholarships in memory of member Teresa Daring.
Aprons and Lace members delivered snacks to Tahlequah Fire Department, Tahlequah Police Department, and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Member Betty Eden-Lowrey delivered snacks to Northeastern Health System second floor surgical ward nurses and hard candy to the Tahlequah Infusion Clinic.
Several Aprons and Lace members have been sewing homemade masks because of COVID-19. During OHCE Week, members Dee Mackall and Jasmine Gould sewed 50 masks and donated them to the Tahlequah Fire Department. Members Sue Ann Halluin and Lisa Carroll made 50 masks and donated them to the two Tahlequah hospitals.
Members Brooklynn, Sarah, and Amanda Cookson sewed approximately 200 masks that were donated to hospitals, adult resident housing, immunocompromised community members, restaurant workers, and other community members.
