Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group met Tuesday, March 8, at the Cherokee County Community Building. Ten members and one guest answered roll call to, "What has our recent warm weather made you want to do?"
Three members received recognition for recent Cherokee County honors. Dee Mackall, OHCE Member of the Year; Brooklynn Colburn, Heart of OHCE; Jasmine Gould, Young Member of the Year. They will represent the county in competition for district honors at the Northeast District Meeting on March 29.
Member Wilma Baldridge reported on her visit with Capt. Joseph Winglemire, Northeastern State University ROTC Department, concerning possible ways to honor the memory of long-time Aprons and Lace member Mildred Fain. After hearing options, the members agreed to make a donation to the ROTC Riverhawk Battalion to be used to benefit instruction, training, or recreation for the cadets. The presentation is planned for OHCE Week.
President Susie Eden presented information about common heart attack warning signs, risk factors, and suggestions for keeping a healthy heart. She also reminded the group about "F.A.S.T." to spot a stroke: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call 911.
Committees discussed plans for 2022 projects with members volunteering to finalize details. The Healthy Living Committee will host a workshop by a nutritionist on diet and inflammation. The Cultural Enrichment Committee plans a workshop by member Tommy McCollum, who will teach how to cook a dish from another culture.
The Family Issues Committee will promote family literacy through book distribution for the local project. The county project will focus on community service to abuse centers by donating snacks, books, and personal items. The Resource Managment Committee plans observance of special days: the local committee plans to plant a tree on April 29; the county project will observe National Safe Drinking Water month in May. The State Project Committee plans to identify unserved children in underserved areas and provide easily prepared foods for them during non-scheduled school periods.
The County Flea Market us April 9; Earth Day container gardening workshop, hosted by Park Hill group, will be at 10 a.m. April 22, at the Community Building; OHCE Week is May 1-7, and it includes a tour of Lake Region facilities, followed by lunch at Sequoyah State Park; and Sewing Camp, is 9 a.m. to noon, July 7-8.
Aprons and Lace's next scheduled meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at the Community Building. Dee Mackall and FCS Educator Heather Winn will present a lesson on charcuterie boards. The public is invited.
