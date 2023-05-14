Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group recently hosted Jodie Parolini, Oklahoma State University Extension agriculture educator, as part of OHCE Week activities.
Parolini presented “Landscaping with Oklahoma Proven” to 12 OHCE members and seven guests. Participants were led through the process of deciding upon a landscaping theme, brainstorming, and researching ideas. “My Plantfinder” at www.monravia.com was suggested as a useful tool in choosing plants for this zone.
Parolini demonstrated using bubble diagrams to visualize plans relating to a “peanut butter and jelly sandwich” theme. She concluded with two landscaping plans that, to most beholders, would look like a nice garden, but those knowing the theme would see the geometric shapes, colors, and ornamentation specifically derived from the PB&J sandwich.
Since 1999, plants have been selected that are tolerant of Oklahoma’s challenging environmental conditions and marketed as Oklahoma Proven. Parolini introduced the four 2023 selections: Trident Maple, tree; Winterberry Holly Dwarf, shrub; Turk’s Cap, perennial; and Cape Plumbago, annual. Each attendee who was not an OHCE member received an Oklahoma Proven plant to take home while members received pollinator friendly plants.
Member Brooklyn Colburn, fourth-generation OHCE member, presented the annual Glenda McCollum Memorial Scholarships at Keys High School. Colburn shared with the audience the special qualities of her “Granny” Glenda and gave the scholarship awards to Kinsli Foreman, Braeden Hopkins, and Colton Combs.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace OHCE is Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building when the Healthy Living Committee will host medical professional Carla Hayes teaching about the importance of sleep. All OHCE meetings are open to the public. Anyone needing information about subjects in this article may call the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.