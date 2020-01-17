Aprons and Lace donates to Blue Star

The Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group met on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Cherokee County Community Building.
The meeting was hosted by Wilma Baldridge and Mildred Fain. Nine members, including new member Joyce Vaughn, answered roll call to, "What are your personal goals for the new year?" Goals included getting organized, making and sticking with a budget, completing projects, learning how to operate new sewing machine, and reading the Bible more.
President Susie Eden described award booklets that she and Wilma Baldridge are writing about 2019 community service projects and nominations for members of the year. If any member would like to submit a life story, Jan. 24 is the last day to turn the stories in at the Extension office.
Member Lisa Carroll reported she had made 16 polar fleece lap blankets and 30 flannel blankets. The lap blankets were donated to the Cherokee County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the fleece blankets to the Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital.
Eden encouraged all to continue donating books to the Little Library Project. Members donated candy and cookies and signed Valentine Day cards. These items were delivered by Fain to the Blue Star Mothers to be included in their shipments to active military personnel. Two members made financial contributions for paying shipping costs.
Committee goals and projects for 2020 were discussed. Aprons and Lace will be responsible for Family Issues and Resource Management Committee county projects. More discussion is needed before projects are finalized.
The Northeast District Meeting will be in Miami on March 31. Anyone planning to attend should pay $20 to Heather Winn by March 5.
The next Aprons and Lace OHCE meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 11, at the community building. Hostesses are Annie Stephens and Geneva Reves.
