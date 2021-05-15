Aprons and Lace donates to NHS

As part of OHCE Week activities, Aprons and Lace OHCE members delivered gift bags filled with blankets, clothing, and other items for newborns, six bags for boys and six for girls, to Northeastern Health Systems Obstetrics Department. Accepting the gifts is the department director Teina Trimble, center, from members Betty Eden-Lowrey, left, and Dee Mackall.

