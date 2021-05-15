As part of OHCE Week activities, Aprons and Lace OHCE members delivered gift bags filled with blankets, clothing, and other items for newborns, six bags for boys and six for girls, to Northeastern Health Systems Obstetrics Department. Accepting the gifts is the department director Teina Trimble, center, from members Betty Eden-Lowrey, left, and Dee Mackall.
Aprons and Lace donates to NHS
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 36. IT Specialist. Died May 6th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services May 17th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH - Norman "Shrimp" Fisher, 91, retired pawn shop owner transitioned May 9, 2021. Services 11:00 am May 15, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
WELLING [mdash] age 67. Homemaker. Died May 4th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services May 10th at 11:00am at White Oak Cemetery in Qualls, OK. Visitation May 9th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
