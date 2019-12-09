Aprons and Lace finalizes project for newborns

Members of the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group met Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Cherokee County Community Building. Families of the members were welcomed to share the potluck meal and to participate in the dirty Santa gift exchange.
President Susie Eden announced the conclusion of the 2019 project of baby items for families in need. Fifty-one gift bags containing onesies, blankets, bibs, and sleepers for newborns were taken to local hospitals. Diapers and clothing were delivered to Help-in-Crisis, Hope House, and two local churches.
Toys and desserts were donated by members to the 5-C's Car Club annual toy run. Members wrote messages in Christmas cards to be distributed to veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
The next Aprons and Lace OHCE meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave. The hostesses will be Wilma Baldridge and Mildred Fain.
