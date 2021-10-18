Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education members met on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with six in attendance. During roll call, visitors answered the question: "What is your favorite fall activity?" Answers included the beauty of the fall leaves and the change in weather, watching football, carving pumpkins, and decorating.
President Susie Eden recognized members Anna Hosney and Tommy McCollum for their work at the Cherokee County Fair and all those who exhibited their food and crafts. Members Marta Ashlock and Marlys Doss succeeded in having their baked goods advance to the State Fair of Oklahoma. Ashlock received special congratulations for her bread placing third at the state level.
Officers were elected and OHCE enrollment forms completed for the coming year. Four members brought household items for the Resource Management Committee swap. Items included a framed print, teapot/mug set, handbags, and hot pads. Food and personal items were donated to the Family Issues Committee for boxes sent by Blue Star Mothers to military personnel.
Members reported on the recent tour of Hunter's Home, arranged by the Cultural Enrichment Committee. Previously known as the George Murrell Home, the site has been under supervision of the Oklahoma Historical Society since 1991. Six Aprons and Lace members and one guest visited the home and surrounding grounds on Saturday, Oct. 9. Those who had toured the home in previous years commented that they learned facts that they had never heard before. Through research, historians have revealed the names of individual enslaved people, and the responsibilities they performed on the plantation before the Civil War.
Located in Park Hill, Hunter's Home is the only remaining antebellum structure in Oklahoma. With the narration from tour guide Maddox Marcus, the group received a review of the history of the Murrell and Ross families with information about how the current staff of the home works toward transforming a static house museum to a living history farm.
They are actively involved in growing a kitchen garden, building period fences, caring for a flock of sheep, tending to bees, and processing honey. Curator David Fowler spoke briefly with the group about raising a type of sorghum plant used for making brooms. The tour is recommended for locals or visitors to the area.
Eden reminded members about the availability of leader lesson videos on the Cherokee County OHCE Facebook page.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be at the community building on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
