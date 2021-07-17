Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education members met on Tuesday, July 13. Six members and one guest discussed how they might honor the memory of Lois Whittmore, who passed from this life on July 5.
Whittmore had been an OHCE member for 47 years, during which time she held several offices, including county president. She was a skilled homemaker who volunteered as a County Fair superintendent and won many awards for her entries in baking, canning, sewing, and in other categories. Money donated to the club in her memory will be used as a part of the State Project to Reduce Child Hunger by providing food for students at the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee.
Members Sherrie Bell and Dee Mackall reported on the 4-H craft and sewing workshops, for which they volunteered. Mackall displayed a desk organizer and utensil caddy made from empty vegetable cans and an owl made from pine cones. Bell described the process of the workshop as well-organized.
The Resource Management Club repurposing project was launched successfully, with 10 household items being brought to the meeting to swap. A lamp, sugar and creamer set, popcorn popper, butter dish, and kitchen towels were among the items brought that no one opted to take. These items will be donated to the OHCE Country Store. All members are encouraged to bring at least one small household item to each meeting through December.
President Susie Eden shared a slick trick: When cutting corn from the cob, place the end of the cob in the hole in the middle of a bundt pan; the corn will fall into the pan as it is cut from the cob. She reminded everyone to bring snacks, toiletries, and other useful items to be placed in boxes to be sent to active-duty military as part of the Family Issues Committee project. School supplies are also requested to be brought to the August meeting.
A virtual meeting will be held Aug. 19, 10 a.m. Lessons on sheet pan meals, foil pack meals, and agriculture and county meeting will be held Aug. 30, 10 a.m. The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be at the community building on Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.