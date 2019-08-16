Aprons and Lace hosts heart health workshop

The Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group met Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Cherokee County Community Building, hosting a heart health workshop.
Ten members and two guests were present as Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn presented information about how exercise and nutrition can reduce risk factors for a heart attack or stroke. Many popular diets omit carbohydrates or fat.
"That's not the way to do it," said Winn. "We need to learn to like our food without added fat, sugar, or sodium."
Winn recommends building a healthy plate: one-half fruits and vegetables, one-half grains and protein, with dairy. Use an eight-inch plate in order not to consume too much food at one meal.
Using many visuals in her presentation, Winn showed the amounts of salt, sugar, and fats found naturally in certain foods and in items served in restaurants. If one drinks a 20-ounce soda each day, that person consumes 5.6 gallons of soda per month, which adds up to 5 pounds of sugar. If that is not removed by exercise, it will turn to 2.4 pounds of fat.
Holding up a 5-pound model of fat, Winn asked the participants to imagine carrying that extra weight around. Many gain more weight than that in a year, resulting in added stress on the joints, muscles, and especially the heart. Winn distributed print materials that included "whoa," "slow," and "go" food lists. These lists provide suggestions of food items to help in building the healthy plate.
After the workshop, Aprons and Lace President Susie Eden held a brief business meeting. Members Rochelle Johnson and Sherrie Bell displayed their gourd planters created at the Cherokee Nation crafts class.
Johnson presented a book review about "My First Rodeo" by Stoney Stamper, an Oklahoma author. She said, "This is a great story of one man's adventure in all things family; a wonderful story of a blended family."
The Resource Management Committee reminded members that gently used clothing will again be collected for the clothing swap to be held during the OHCE Flea Market in October. It's time to clean out the closets again.
Upcoming OHCE events include: Leader lesson, "Embracing Aging: Financial Affairs," 10 a.m., Aug. 21, Cherokee County Community Building; County Meeting, 10 a.m., Aug. 26, Community Building; Cherokee County Fair, Sept. 10-14; Flea Market, Oct. 18-19; and Fall Extravaganza, Oct. 24.
Aprons and Lace will meet next on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building.
