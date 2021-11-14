Aprons and Lace hosts workshop, gives awards, honors military with scholarship

Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education members met Tuesday, Nov. 9, with 11 in attendance. Garrett Ford, agricultural educator for the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, presented information about composting.
Ford gave three reasons for composting: improving productivity, improving the health of the soil, and saving money.
"Let your garbage work for you," he said.
Using photos in his electronic presentation, he gave tips on types of compost bins and explained appropriate amounts of "greens," or nitrogens, in relation to "browns," or carbons. Ford also gave specific suggestions on items that would be compostable and whether they contributed to nitrogens or carbons.
Member Sue Ann Halluin asked if nut shells would be compostable. The answer was "yes," except for possibly black walnut shells. Member Tommy McCollum asked about wood chips and was told most wood chips are compostable. All materials in the bin must be turned periodically. During summer months, in this area, compost can become ready for use in four to five weeks.
A business session was held after the workshop. During the roll call, members were asked the question: "What is your favorite memory of Mildred Fain?"
Mildred had been a dear friend and a member for over 35 years. She passed from this life on Nov. 1. Members responded that she was kind, she had soft-spoken ways, she had concern for others, she had a wonderful sense of humor, and she had a love of traveling and learning new things. Because of her support for the military, in lieu of flowers, members made a $100 donation to the Blue Star Mothers for postage. A one-time scholarship to a worthy ROTC cadet at Northeastern State University will be made in her memory during OHCE Week of 2022. Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship may leave a donation at the OSU Extension Office. Checks should be made payable to Aprons and Lace OHCE with the purpose designated as "Mildred Fain Scholarship."
President Susie Eden welcomed new member Adeline Sutherland and announced the Aprons and Lace nominations for Cherokee County OHCE Awards: Young Member of the Year, Jasmine Gould; Member, Dee Mackall; and Heart of OHCE, Brooklynn Colburn.
Eden also recognized those who brought items for the Resource Management Household Item Swap. Items not selected by other members will be donated to the Country Store. Personal care items, snacks, and Christmas cards were donated for the Blue Star Mothers holiday boxes to active military personnel as a part of the Family Issues Military Project.
The Healthy Living Committee announced an upcoming virtual workshop about emotional well-being. The video will be posted to the Cherokee County OHCE Facebook page, in addition to the Aprons and Lace page. The Family Issues Committee reminded members to bring gift items for veterans at the VA hospital in Muskogee to the December meeting. Suggested items are socks, Christmas candy, and throws. and new holiday cards.
The OHCE county meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13. The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be at the community building on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
