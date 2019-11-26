On Nov. 12, the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group met at the Cherokee County Community Building. Members Betty Lowrey and Sue Ann Halluin were hostesses, with 10 members attending. Roll call was answered to the question, “Have you ever experienced a disaster or personal safety threat?”
Most members answered about being in disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, and ice storms. Member responses served as a reminder of the need for each family to have a plan and resources in case of experiencing such disasters. President Susie Eden gave each a copy of the OSU Extension fact sheet titled, “Survival Kit: Stock Up on Essentials for a Disaster,” and led a discussion about the suggestions for the preparation. The survival kit had been presented by FCS Educator Heather Winn at a recent Leader Lesson. Leader lessons on self-defense and quilting techniques were also summarized by Eden.
Candidates for Cherokee County OHCE awards were selected: Eden, Heart of OHCE; Sarah Cookson, Young Member of the Year; Wilma Baldridge, Member of the Year; Larry Bell, Rookie of the Year. Any candidate winning the county award will represent the county at the 2020 Northeastern District meeting.
A slate of officers was presented and approved. Officers for 2020 are: Susie Eden, president; Betty Lowrey, vice president; Rochelle Johnson and Marta Ashlock, secretaries; Sherrie Bell and Mildred Fain, treasurers; Sue Ann Halluin, devotional leader; Wilma Baldridge, print reporter; and Dee Mackall and Jasmine Gould, social media.
Eden expressed appreciation to all who donated to the kitchen at the October OHCE Flea Market and to those who worked in the kitchen or helped with the clothing swap. Any clothing not “swapped” was donated to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rack Clothing Store and to the Hands of Grace Warehouse.
Members were recognized for their donations of food and work in hosting the OHCE District Fall Extravaganza. Bell and Fain explained and displayed the crafts that had been constructed at the extravaganza.
Several members had donated cookies and snacks to the refreshments provided at the Cherokee Square gazebo on Veterans Day. Christmas cards signed by Aprons and Lace members will be delivered to the J.C. Montgomery V.A. Medical Center in Muskogee.
Donations of baby clothes and supplies were accepted at the meeting. These items will be sorted into gift bags to be delivered to the Northeastern Health System hospital in Tahlequah. These gift bags will be available to families based on need.
Desserts are needed by New Life Church for the annual toy run. Take desserts and/or a new toy to the church by 1 p.m., Dec. 1.
The Aprons and Lace December meeting and Christmas fellowship is scheduled at 2 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Cherokee County Community Building. Bring a side dish or dessert and a $10 to $20 gift to play Dirty Santa.
The first meeting of the new year will be Jan. 14, with hostesses Fain and Baldridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.