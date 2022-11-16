Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education members met on Tuesday, Nov. 7, with six in attendance.
Members Dee Mackall and Jasmine Gould received recognition for presenting a craft workshop at OHCE Northeast District Fall Extravaganza. Members nominated for annual OHCE awards include Jasmine Gould as the Young Member of the Year; Adeline Cochran as the Rookie Member of the Year; Tommy McCollum for the Heart of OHCE; and Dee Mackall as Member of the Year. Members selected as Cherokee County winners advance to the district level.
President Susie Eden reported for the Family Issue Committee that items donated for veterans have been delivered to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center. Generosity of members resulted in candy, greeting cards, nut and fruit mix, and magazines being donated to the Blue Star Mothers for mailing to active military.
Eden distributed information about recent leader lessons and summarized each: "Pancakes Around the World," "Sharing Family History Through Food," and "The Three Sisters, Corn, Beans, and Squash."
Roll call was answered to the question: "What is your favorite fall activity?" Answers included handing out treats to small children, decorating, watching college football, and sitting around a fire pit.
The Resource Management Committee concluded the water conservation project with lifestyle changes that help conserve water. Member Wilma Baldridge suggested that individuals should recycle everything they can. Industrial and manufacturing businesses use about 12% of the public water supply. Another tip was to stop buying water in plastic bottles. On average, twice as much water is required to produce a plastic water bottle as the amount of water contained in the bottle.
The quarterly county meeting is set to take place at 10 a.m., Dec. 5. The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be at the community building on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Members are asked to bring finger foods and a Christmas ornament to exchange.
