Aprons and Lace observes OHCE Week

Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education members began OHCE Week with their first in-person meeting in over a year. Eight members and one guest met on May 3 to recognize members' service and plan the activities of this special week.
Members receiving certificates and pins in recognition of their years of service to one another and the community were: Mildred Fain, 35 years; Tommy McCollum, 30 years; Betty Eden-Lowrey and Amanda Cookson, 15 years; and Brooklynn Colburn and Heather Eden, five years. Four members recently receiving the honor of being named Cherokee County winners were Brooklynn Colburn, OHCE Member of the Year; Angel Watts, Heart of OHCE; Jasmine Gould, Rookie Member; and Sarah Cookson, Young Member of the Year. Watts, Gould, and Cookson also won the titles for Northeastern District and will vie for the state titles in August.
Plans for OHCE Week were finalized with a focus on community service and honoring others who serve this community. Snacks were delivered to Keys, Tahlequah, and Woodall Fire Departments, as well as both hospitals, city and county law enforcement offices, and ambulance services. County commissioners, Cherokee Nation Veterans Center, Blue Star Mothers, Community Building staff, OSU Extension staff, and nursing home staff also received treats. Baby gifts for newborns were delivered to Northeastern Health System and W. W. Hastings hospital.
Aprons and Lace President Susie Eden presented the annual Glenda McCollum Memorial Scholarship at the Keys High School awards program. The two recipients were Laine Forrest and Caitlyn Kirk. Their scholarship awards will be used to help with expenses as they continue their education beyond the high school level.
OHCE Week is a week set aside to bring attention to the many endeavors of the Oklahoma Home and Community groups. With nearly 3,500 members statewide, club members work together to strengthen individuals, families and communities through education, leadership and action. Through its relationship with Oklahoma State University Extension, OHCE presents research-based information in various formats to its members and the community. Cherokee County currently has three OHCE groups with a total of 54 members.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be at the Community Building on June 8 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about OHCE, call the OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
