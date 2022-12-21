Members of the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group met Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Families of the members were welcomed to share finger food and to participate in an ornament exchange. Roll call was answered to the question, “What is your favorite holiday food or tradition?”
President Susie Eden gave an update about donations, including those from members who do not attend meetings, but willingly contribute to various projects. Recent donations for military and veterans were Christmas cookies and 25 Christmas cards to the Cherokee Veterans Center in Tahlequah; candy and 45 Christmas cards to Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee; 12 Christmas cards, candy, and snacks were given to local Blue Star Mothers chapter for mailing to active duty military; and 50 Christmas cards to military at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Club donations to help with local needs were five food baskets to a local school; snacks to three classrooms and Christmas treats to two preschool classes; six gift bags and a cash donation to Help-In-Crisis; and 10 gift bags and 20 hats to newborns at Northeastern Health System.
Members assisted a 4-H group in donating gifts to residents at a local nursing home. Baked goods were also contributed to the annual fundraiser for the Thompson House Foundation. A local toy run received toy donations and desserts for those participating in the run.
The next Aprons and Lace meeting will be Jan. 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building.
