The Aprons and Lace OHCE County Resource Management Committee will host a presentation about landscaping at 6:30 p.m. on May 9 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service agriculture educator, plans to lead participants through the process of planning a functional landscape design that works for an individual's space and needs. Parolini will also introduce the 2023 Oklahoma Proven plants.
Each attendee will receive a pollinator-friendly plant. This is a free presentation and is open to the public.
For more information, call the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
