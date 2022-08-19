Aprons and Lace OHCE discusses diet, inflammation

Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group's Healthy Living Committee recently hosted a meeting with special guest speaker Carla Hayes.
Hayes, local advanced practice registered nurse, presented information about diet and inflammation.
Most recognize inflammation in their systems when it exhibits itself as swelling, as it does in rheumatoid arthritis, but Hayes pointed out that sometimes inflammation is working silently in the body and can lead to a heart attack or problems in the stomach or intestines. Weight gain, depression, and anxiety may be signaling chronic inflammation. Eventually, undetected low-grade inflammation can suppress the immune system. Several types of cancer can result from inflammation.
Hayes recommends eating a healthy diet, with half the plate being made up of fresh fruits and vegetables. She highly recommended avocado and tomato. Processed foods cause and contribute to the problem of inflammation, as do saturated fats. Natural spices, such as ginger and turmeric, and supplements of fish oil and folic acid, were recommended by Hayes.
"Check with your primary care physician about taking supplements to be sure they are right for your health condition," said Hayes.
In a business meeting following the presentation, President Susie Eden reminded members to bring their donated cleaning supplies, pillows, towels, diapers, and personal care items for the county Family Issues Committee project to the extension office through September. She announced that the Cherokee County Fair will be held at the Community Building, Sept. 7-10.
Member Tommy McCollum reported on ways to conserve water in the laundry room as researched by member Lisa Cookson. Suggestions are to wash full loads instead of several small ones; use towels more than once; and to periodically check hoses for leaks.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Community Building. The public is invited. For more information about OHCE, call the Oklahoma State University Extension Office at 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.