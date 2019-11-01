Aprons and Lace OHCE discusses waffle irons

Members of the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group recently held their October meeting.
Roll call was answered to “Do you own a waffle iron?” Most answered that they did own one. Members were encouraged to think outside the box and try using the appliance for foods other than the normal breakfast waffle. Some suggestions for the waffle iron were to use it for bacon, biscuits, cornbread, brownies, and various desserts.
The Resource Management Committee reminded members of the upcoming clothing swap, to be held at the OHCE Fall Flea Market. Members were asked to bring donations of candy and baked goods to help with the 4-H carnival.
Scheduled events were announced: Leaders lessons on “Emergency Preparedness, Self-Defense, and Quilting,” Oct. 16 in Sallisaw; Fall Extravaganza, Oct. 24 in Tahlequah; and OHCE Mystery Tea, 10 a.m., Nov. 7 at the community building.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building. Hostesses are Sue Ann Halluin and Betty Eden Lowrey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.