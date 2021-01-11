Aprons and Lace OHCE donates gift bags to NHS OB

Members of the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group recently donated 15 gift bags to the Northeastern Health System Obstetrics Department.
Most bags contained newborn clothing and baby necessities for boys and girls, with one bag for a preemie. Some handmade items were included, along with informational brochures about OHCE and postpartum depression. The depression brochure was produced by Aprons and Lace member Brooklynn Colburn.
