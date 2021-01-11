Aprons and Lace OHCE donates gift bags to NHS OB

Nurses Emily Johnson, left, and Marisol Smith of the Northeastern Health Systems Obstetrics Department recently accepted 15 gift bags from members of Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group. Most bags contained newborn clothing and baby necessities for boys and girls, with one bag for a preemie. Some handmade items were included along with informational brochures about OHCE and postpartum depression. The depression brochure was produced by Aprons and Lace member Brooklynn Colburn.

